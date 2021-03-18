US Markets
INTC

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

Contributor
Paresh Dave Reuters
Published

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.

By Paresh Dave

March 18 (Reuters) - A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, Intel Corp INTC.O and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.

Till Kottmann, 21, remains in Lucerne and has been notified about the pending charges, the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle said in a statement.

Kottmann over the last year allegedly accessed source code and internal files belonging to at least eight parties, including several unnamed companies as well as Washington state and U.S. government agencies, according to the indictment. In social media posts and on a website, Kottmann allegedly shared some of the information and took credit for breaches, the document said.

Kottmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the announcement of the indictment, which came after midnight in Lucerne.

Nissan, Intel and Verkada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This month, Kottmann shared with Reuters recordings of live and archived surveillance footage Kottmann obtained from inside a Tesla TSLA.O factory, an Alabama jail and other facilities by gaining access to Verkada's administrative system.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; additional reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular