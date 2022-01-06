Swiss group Sygnum valued at $800 mln after funding round

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published

Sygnum, a digital asset group with a Swiss banking license and a Singapore asset management licence, has raised $90 million in a funding round that values the group at around $800 million, it said on Thursday.

ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sygnum, a digital asset group with a Swiss banking license and a Singapore asset management licence, has raised $90 million in a funding round that values the group at around $800 million, it said on Thursday.

The round, led by Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd, included new and existing investors and employees, it said in a statement.

Strong demand for its regulated digital asset products and services helped Sygnum boost revenue tenfold in 2021. Its client base neared 1,000 financial institutions, banks, corporations and private investors, while its assets under administration surpassed $2 billion, it added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More