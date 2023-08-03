Swiss group OC Oerlikon cuts annual guidance as Q2 orders drop

Aug 3 - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S on Thursday cut its EBITDA margin target for 2023 as order intake kept falling in the second quarter due to weak filament fibre demand from China.

The group expects to report an operating profit (EBITDA) margin at 15.5% for the full year, down from a previous forecast of 16% to 16.5%.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.