News & Insights

Swiss group OC Oerlikon cuts annual guidance as Q2 orders drop

August 03, 2023 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Aug 3 - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S on Thursday cut its EBITDA margin target for 2023 as order intake kept falling in the second quarter due to weak filament fibre demand from China.

The group expects to report an operating profit (EBITDA) margin at 15.5% for the full year, down from a previous forecast of 16% to 16.5%.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.