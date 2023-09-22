News & Insights

Swiss govt sets renewed winter gas savings target of 15%

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 22, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Friday that it had set another voluntary gas savings target of 15% for this winter that is intended to help prevent winter energy supply bottlenecks.

The savings target, which will be in place from October to March, is in line with a target set by the European Union, the Swiss government said.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

