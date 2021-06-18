Swiss gov't proposes making new renewable energy targets binding

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Friday proposed binding rules to boost energy production from hydropower and other renewable sources and limit energy consumption through 2035 and 2050.

It wants to add 2 terawatts of climate neutral electricity production by 2040, to be financed by a winter surcharge.

Under the government's "Energy Strategy 2050," it plans to increase production of energy from renewables and hydro generation as it phases out nuclear energy. http://reut.rs/2qKNreU On Friday it said it would now seek to make targets binding in order to foster a secure environment for investments into renewables.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.