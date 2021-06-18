Swiss gov't proposes making new renewable energy targets binding

Contributors
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
John Revill Reuters
Published

The Swiss government on Friday proposed binding rules to boost energy production from hydropower and other renewable sources and limit energy consumption through 2035 and 2050.

It wants to add 2 terawatts of climate neutral electricity production by 2040, to be financed by a winter surcharge.

Under the government's "Energy Strategy 2050," it plans to increase production of energy from renewables and hydro generation as it phases out nuclear energy. http://reut.rs/2qKNreU On Friday it said it would now seek to make targets binding in order to foster a secure environment for investments into renewables.

