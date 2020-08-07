Swiss Government In Deal With Moderna For 4.5 Mln Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Swiss federal Government announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with US biotech firm Moderna Therapeutics (MRNA) for the procurement of 4.5 million vaccine doses against coronavirus. The federal government is also in talks with other vaccine companies.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Moderna shares were gaining 1.34 percent to trade at $74.75.

Moderna is already at an advanced stage with its vaccine project. If the vaccine successfully passes the clinical trial phase and can be approved for the Swiss market, Switzerland will receive 4.5 million vaccine doses. With this, it will be possible to vaccinate 2.25 million people as two vaccine doses will be necessary.

In a statement, The Federal Council further said the government is adopting a diversified approach in order to increase the chances of gaining rapid and secure access to a vaccine. The FOPH is holding further talks with vaccine candidates in parallel to the conclusion of the agreement with Moderna.

The Federal Council has allocated a total of 300 million Swiss francs for the procurement of the vaccine.

