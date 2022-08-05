Swiss gold sector lobby seeks clarity on banning Russian imports

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland's gold sector lobby called on Friday for clarifications on how the government's ban on gold imports from Russia would be implemented in practice as part of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss government on Wednesday adopted the latest European Union sanctions that ban buying, importing or transporting gold and gold products from Russia.

The Swiss Association of Precious Metals Manufacturers and Traders (ASFCMP) welcomed the move, which it said would have only a marginal impact on activity and on Swiss refiners.

Its 13 members - who account for 95% of the precious metals melted and refined in Switzerland, 90% of which is gold - had already been complying with these rules for some time, it said in a statement.

The group said it would be more challenging to guarantee that gold which originates from Russia and has been exported to the EU or a third country after July 22, 2022 cannot be imported in any form into Switzerland.

"In this regard, ASFCMP would welcome any measures to ensure clear and precise implementation of this decision," it said.

Switzerland imported 284 kg of gold worth around $16 million from Russia in June, customs data showed, down from more than 3 tonnes, worth some $200 million, in May.

