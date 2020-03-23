Swiss gold refinery Argor Heraeus suspends production due to virus threat

Swiss precious metals refinery Argor Heraeus said on Monday it was suspending operations at its facility in Switzerland for two weeks from March 23.

One of the world's biggest gold refiners, Argor Heraeus said the move followed a local government order that industrial production in the area should cease to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Argor Heraeus is located in the canton of Ticino near Switzerland's border with Italy, where the virus has spread rapidly.

