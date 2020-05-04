Swiss gold refiner Valcambi says it has permission to fully reopen

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss precious metals refinery Valcambi said on Monday it had received government permission to fully reopen, but that measures to protect staff from the coronavirus meant it would operate at around 85% of normal levels.

Valcambi is the world's biggest gold refinery. It and two other Swiss refiners, Argor-Heraeus and PAMP, have been closed, or running at reduced capacity, since a local government order shut non-essential industry in late March.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, editing by Louise Heavens)

