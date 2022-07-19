Swiss gold imports from Russia fall in June

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland imported 284 kg of gold from Russia in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, less than the over three tonnes imported in May that fuelled a debate on whether accepting Russian gold helped finance Moscow's war on Ukraine.

