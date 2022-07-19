Swiss gold imports from Russia fall in June

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland imported 284 kg of gold from Russia in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, less than the over three tonnes imported in May that fuelled a debate on whether accepting Russian gold helped finance Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Swiss gold imports from Russia fell to 284 kg in June from 3,089 kg in May, data from the Swiss customs office showed.

