Swiss gold exports to the United States rocketed in March

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss shipments of gold to the United States surged in March to their highest since May 2020, Swiss customs data showed, as investors spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a global economic slowdown stocked up on bullion.

Switzerland's exports to Britain, which like the United States is a centre for gold investment and trading, also rose, while shipments of gold to China and India, the biggest consumer markets, fell sharply.

Switzerland is the world's biggest refining and transit centre for gold, an asset typically seen as a safe place to store wealth in times of economic and political turmoil.

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) storing gold for investors added 185 tonnes worth around $15 billion to their stockpile in March, the most since July 2020, according to the World Gold Council.

Such strong investor demand pushed up gold prices XAU= in February and March. Higher prices often put off retail consumers in Asia.

Swiss exports to mainland China and Hong Kong fell in March to their lowest in a year and shipments to India were the smallest since May 2021. Exports to Britain were the highest since June 2021.

Gold was trading around $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday. XAU=

Following are numbers and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Feb-22

147,036

Jan-22

121,655

Feb-21

134,566

SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

To Britain

To the U.S.

Feb-22

11,000

55

4,952

17,980

81,548

Jan-22

35,500

10,575

32,761

5,295

3,541

Feb-21

9,389

31

82,641

469

1,514

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

