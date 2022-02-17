Swiss gold exports to China surge to highest since December 2016

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in January to their highest since December 2016, but shipments of bullion to India fell, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.

China and India are the largest consumers of gold while Switzerland is the biggest refining and transit centre.

Strong demand from China has helped to support gold prices, which are up about 4% this year at around $1,890 an ounce. XAU=

Following are numbers and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Jan-22

115,746

Dec-21

97,202

Jan-21

82,033

SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

Jan-22

70,000

3,804

11,677

Dec-21

14,500

5,761

28,307

Jan-21

28

38,696

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

Swiss gold exports to Chinahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BqcYym

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by David Goodman )

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.