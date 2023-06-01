Swiss gold exports fall to 10-month low amid sky-high prices

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Swiss gold exports fell to their lowest in ten months in April as shipments to India, China and Turkey shrank, Swiss customs data showed.

The decline coincided with a period of very high bullion prices, which tend to suppress consumer demand, particularly in Asia.

Turkey has also imposed some restrictions on gold imports after a devastating earthquake in February.

Switzerland is the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub. China and India are the largest consumer markets for gold and Turkey has been a major importer in recent months as inflation runs rampant.

Gold XAU= averaged $2,001 an ounce in April, its highest ever monthly average. Prices have since fallen back to around $1,960.

Swiss gold exports to mainland China and India in April were the lowest since January, shipments to Hong Kong were the lowest since November and exports to Turkey were the lowest since April last year, the customs data showed.

Following are numbers and comparisons.

SWISS TOTAL GOLD EXPORTS, MONTHLY (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Apr-23

112,975

Mar-23

147,707

Apr-22

68,193

EXPORTS TO KEY MARKETS, MONTHLY (KG)

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

To Turkey

Apr-23

52,734

5,088

7,024

1,508

Mar-23

67,316

17,507

16,550

10,748

Apr-22

15,946

96

8,957

1,500

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Mark Potter)

