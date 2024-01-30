Swiss gold exports down in December amid high prices

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swiss gold exports fell slightly in December vs November amid lower shipments to India and high prices, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Switzerland is the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub, while India and China are the largest consumer markets where local demand depends on the season and is sensitive to high gold prices.
Gold prices XAU= hit a record of $2,135.40 per troy ounce in December and have held above the $2,000 psychological level so far this year. Reuters' latest poll of analysts expects the precious metal to average $2,053.50 per ounce in 2024.
Meanwhile, China's Lunar New Year celebrations are approaching, which could mean a buying spree in February, while Indian jewellers are waiting for a federal budget review on Feb. 1, anticipating a possible cut in the import duty for gold bars, traders told Reuters last week.
SWISS TOTAL GOLD EXPORTS (in kgs)*
EXPORT
December 2023
107,881
November 2023
109,702
December 2022
149,912
EXPORTS TO KEY MARKETS (in kgs)
To China
To Hong Kong
To India
To Turkey
December 2023
33,125
6,500
8,106
8,108
November 2023
25,013
19,544
16,433
8,820
December 2022
62,658
13,189
4,812
30,982
* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
