Swiss gold exports down in December amid high prices

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swiss gold exports fell slightly in December vs November amid lower shipments to India and high prices, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Switzerland is the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub, while India and China are the largest consumer markets where local demand depends on the season and is sensitive to high gold prices.

Gold prices XAU= hit a record of $2,135.40 per troy ounce in December and have held above the $2,000 psychological level so far this year. Reuters' latest poll of analysts expects the precious metal to average $2,053.50 per ounce in 2024.

Meanwhile, China's Lunar New Year celebrations are approaching, which could mean a buying spree in February, while Indian jewellers are waiting for a federal budget review on Feb. 1, anticipating a possible cut in the import duty for gold bars, traders told Reuters last week.

SWISS TOTAL GOLD EXPORTS (in kgs)*

EXPORT

December 2023

107,881

November 2023

109,702

December 2022

149,912

EXPORTS TO KEY MARKETS (in kgs)

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

To Turkey

December 2023

33,125

6,500

8,106

8,108

November 2023

25,013

19,544

16,433

8,820

December 2022

62,658

13,189

4,812

30,982

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)

