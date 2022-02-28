Swiss GDP growth slows in Q4 2021 as pandemic curbs weigh

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the government said on Monday, as the country navigated a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at the end of the year.

Economists had expected growth of 0.4%, according to Refinitiv data, a slowdown from the 1.9% rate in the third quarter, which was revised upward from the 1.7% first reported.

The quarterly figure was lower than the 0.4% increase in the European Union, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, as neighbours Germany and Austria in particular struggled.

The economy expanded a real 3.7% in 2021 as a whole, provisional data showed, lagging the 4.1% economists had expected.

"As expected, the recovery continued at a more moderate pace. The domestic economy was hampered by the latest wave of the pandemic and the additional restrictions introduced," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

"Industrial growth was buoyant, driven largely by the chemical and pharmaceutical sector."

During the fourth quarter, Switzerland saw a resurgence of COVID-19 cases led by the emergence of the Omicron variant, leading to tends of thousands of new infections on some days.

Switzerland held off on major restrictions at the end of last year, unlike neighbouring Austria which ordered a total lockdown.

Instead Switzerland only extended quarantine requirements and mandatory working from home in January, and has since lifted most restrictions.

(Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

