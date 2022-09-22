Swiss franc weakens versus dollar and euro after central bank raises rates

The Swiss franc weakened against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected, effectively ending a decade of negative interest rates in Europe.

The dollar CHF=EBS was last up 0.68% at 0.9729, compared with 0.9468 francs shortly before the decision.

The euro EURCHF=EBS was last up 0.7% at 0.9585 francs, versus 0.94755 right before the SNB announced the increase.

