Swiss franc weakens versus dollar and euro after central bank raises rates

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc weakened against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected, effectively ending a decade of negative interest rates in Europe.

The dollar CHF=EBS was last up 0.68% at 0.9729, compared with 0.9468 francs shortly before the decision.

The euro EURCHF=EBS was last up 0.7% at 0.9585 francs, versus 0.94755 right before the SNB announced the increase.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

