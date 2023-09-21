Swiss franc tumbles after surprise SNB pause

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell by the most against euro since the March banking crisis on Thursday, after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly held interest rates steady at 1.75%, against forecasts in a Reuters poll that forecast a 25-basis point hike.

The euro was last up 0.7% against the franc EURCHF=EBS to 0.9651 francs, set for its biggest one-day jump since the point at which beleaguered investment bank Credit Suisse was taken over by rival UBS UBSG.S.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.9% to 0.9066 francs CHF=EBS, its biggest one-day jump since July 27.

