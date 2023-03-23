Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps

March 23, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk and Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc strengthened on Thursday while two-year bond yields rose after the Swiss National Bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points, underlining a clear separation of the monetary policy path from financial stability.

The Swiss franc strengthened across the board, with the euro EURCHF=EBS down 0.2% at 0.9939 francs and the dollar CHF=EBS down 0.5% at 0.9121 francs.

On Sunday, Swiss authorities orchestrated a $3 billion deal for UBS UBGS.S to buy rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S, backed by a massive guarantee of up to $260 billion in state and central bank support.

But with inflation still high, the SNB decided further rate hikes would be required to curb inflation.

Two-year Swiss government bond yields CH2YT=RR rose to one-week highs at 1.173% after the rate decision.

The Swiss bond market has been unusually volatile this week, as markets grappled with the fallout of the Credit Suisse-UBS deal CSGN.S.

On Tuesday, two-year Swiss yields closed over 60 bps higher on the day, marking their biggest one-day jump since early 1995.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk and Amanda Cooper, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

