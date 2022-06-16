US Markets

Swiss franc soars as SNB surprises with 0.5% rate hike

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc soared on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank took markets by surprise with a large interest rate hike.

The central bank increased its policy rate to -0.25% from the -0.75% level it has deployed since 2015. The hike was the first increase by the SNB since September 2007.

Switzerland's currency was last up almost 1.6% against the euro at 1.0225 EURCHF= and 1% higher against the dollar 0.9848 CHF=.

