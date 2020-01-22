Swiss franc falls as cbank intervention talk outweighs virus worries

The Swiss franc fell on Wednesday on signs the central bank may be intervening to stop it rising further, outweighing the impact of concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus that have driven investors into safe-haven assets this week.
