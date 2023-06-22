News & Insights

Swiss franc falls after the SNB raises interest rates by 25 bps

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 22, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

By Joice Alves

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell on Thursday against the dollar and the euro after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, defying market expectations for a larger increase.

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS fell 0.2% to 0.8945 against the dollar after the SNB decision, moving away from a six-week high touched last week against the greenback.

The euro rose by as much as 0.28% against the franc to a session high of 0.9838 francs and was last at 0.9832 francs EURCHF=EBS.

Despite an easing in Swiss inflation, currently the lowest among G10 economies at 2.2%, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan recently repeated his readiness to raise rates, encouraging markets to expect a 50 basis-point hike.

Ahead of the central bank announcement, money markets were pricing in a 62% chance of a 50-bp SNB rise.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the SNB to hike rates by 25 bps.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.