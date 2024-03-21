Swiss franc drops after unexpected SNB rate cut

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell sharply against the dollar and hit its weakest since last July against the euro on Thursday, after the Swiss National Bank surprised the market with a 25-basis point rate cut.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc CHF=EBS fell 1.1% after SNB policy decision to 0.8971.

The euro EURCHF=EBS rose by as much as 1.2% to 0.978, the most since July 2023.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

