News & Insights

Swiss franc drops after unexpected SNB rate cut

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

March 21, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell sharply against the dollar and hit its weakest since last July against the euro on Thursday, after the Swiss National Bank surprised the market with a 25-basis point rate cut.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc CHF=EBS fell 1.1% after SNB policy decision to 0.8971.

The euro EURCHF=EBS rose by as much as 1.2% to 0.978, the most since July 2023.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.