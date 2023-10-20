Swiss franc at strongest since 2015 on flight to safety

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc hit its strongest since 2015 against the euro on Friday, with the safe-haven currency benefitting from investor risk aversion due to the war in the Middle East, and broad weakness in the European common currency.

The euro dropped as much as 0.15% to 0.9419 francs, breaking past the low of 0.942 francs hit in September 2022. EURCHF=

It was last at this level in 2015, after the Swiss National Bank scrapped the franc's peg to the euro.

