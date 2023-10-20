News & Insights

Swiss franc at strongest since 2015 on flight to safety

Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

October 20, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by London markets team for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc hit its strongest since 2015 against the euro on Friday, with the safe-haven currency benefitting from investor risk aversion due to the war in the Middle East, and broad weakness in the European common currency.

The euro dropped as much as 0.15% to 0.9419 francs, breaking past the low of 0.942 francs hit in September 2022. EURCHF=

It was last at this level in 2015, after the Swiss National Bank scrapped the franc's peg to the euro.

(Reporting by London markets team, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.