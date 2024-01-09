News & Insights

Swiss forex reserves up in December

January 09, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

ZURICH, January 09 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in December, data showed on Tuesday. The SNB held 653.742 billion Swiss francs ($771.56 billion) in foreign currency at the end of December, compared with 642.363 billion francs in November, revised from an originally reported 641.732 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed. ($1 = 0.8473 Swiss francs) Gdansk newsroom contact info: Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00

