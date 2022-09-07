Swiss forex reserves up in August

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in August, data showed on Wednesday.

The SNB held 859.639 billion Swiss francs ($872.82 billion)in foreign currency at the end of August, compared with 849.684 billion francs in July, revised from an originally reported 849.403 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

($1 = 0.9849 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Alicja Zawadzka)

