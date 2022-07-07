Swiss foreign exchange reserves plunge in June

Adds background

July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves plunged by nearly 76 billion Swiss francs ($78.4 billion) in June, data showed on Thursday.

The SNB held 849.798 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 925.451 billion francs in May, revised from an originally reported 925.430 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The drop came as the Swiss franc advanced after the SNB last month raised interest rates by half a percentage point to -0.25%, its first rate hike in 15 years, to help combat Swiss inflation that touched a 29-year high in June.

The SNB said at the time that the franc was no longer highly valued against other currencies given even higher rates of inflation elsewhere.

($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk, additional reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

