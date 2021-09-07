Swiss Firm Global Blue Raises Its Stake In London-based Yocuda To 56%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nyon-based Global Blue (GB), on Tuesday, said that it has raised its stake to 56 percent in the London-headquartered Yocuda, a digital receipt provider. The latest acquisition could Global Blue to expand its RetailTech offering globally.

With the latest move, Global Blue is expected to further expand its portfolio of solutions across the globe, especially in Europe and Asia.

The stake in Yocuda was facilitated by Global Blue Ventures, the new entity created by Global Blue.

Yocuda's technology can be easily integrated with existing retailer solutions such as brand loyalty programs, customer relationship management (CRM) databases, clienteling products, marketing platforms, business intelligence tools, customer data platforms (CDP), and others, the Swiss company said in a statement.

Founded in 2011, Yocuda has processed over 1.3 billion electronic receipts for over 117 million unique customers and 42 million repeat customers, Global Blue added.

