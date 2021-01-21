US Markets

Swiss financial watchdog reprimands Julius Baer for failings over money laundering

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Switzerland's financial industry watchdog FINMA has reprimanded two people at private bank Julius Baer following an investigation into serious failings over money laundering, it said on Thursday.

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial industry watchdog FINMA has reprimanded two people at private bank Julius Baer BAER.S following an investigation into serious failings over money laundering, it said on Thursday.

The regulator launched proceedings in one case, and dropped its inquiries in another, after an executive resigned in the case related to alleged corruption in Venezuela.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular