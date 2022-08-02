Swiss financial watchdog extends protection measures at Sberbank to Sep. 1

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

The Swiss financial market supervisory authority FINMA is extending the duration of its protection measures at Sberbank Switzerland AG to Sept. 1 due to heightened international sanctions, it said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss financial market supervisory authority FINMA is extending the duration of its protection measures at Sberbank Switzerland AG to Sept. 1 due to heightened international sanctions, it said on Tuesday.

In March, FINMA had announced it was taking measures to protect the bank's creditors, including wide-ranging ban on payments and transactions. The measures were partially lifted for a short time in July to allow the bank to settle claims of non-sanctioned creditors but are now back to being extended.

"The investigating agent appointed by FINMA will continue to perform their duties," said the authority in a statement.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters