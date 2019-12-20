Swiss financial watchdog appoints independent investigator to Credit Suisse

Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA has appointed an independent investigator to look into Credit Suisse's surveillance activities, it said on Friday.

"The observation activities carried out by Credit Suisse raise various compliance issues," it said in a statement. "FINMA's ongoing investigations of this matter will now be stepped up with the help of an independent auditor."

Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was looking into a report by a Swiss newspaper that its then-human resources boss was followed by private detectives in February, reviving concerns about its practices after a similar surveillance operation was uncovered in September.

It said on Friday it would publish the results of its investigation on Monday and would continue to fully cooperate with FINMA.

