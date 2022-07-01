Swiss financial watchdog allows Sberbank Switzerland to meet claims of non-sanctioned creditors

Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

The Swiss financial market supervisory authority FINMA said it is allowing Sberbank Switzerland AG to meet claims of its non-sanctioned creditors in light of the bank's more stable situation.

From July 1-5, Sberbank Switzerland is allowed to meet due claims of its creditors and make corresponding payouts, FINMA said in a statement on Friday.

Repayments, in particular to sanctioned persons or to the parent company Sberbank Russia, remain excluded, added FINMA.

