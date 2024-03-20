Swiss financial regulator sets out plans to stress-test UBS this year

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial supervisor, FINMA, laid out plans for regulating UBS UBSG.S, the country's last remaining global systemic bank, in its 2023 annual report on Wednesday, as the regulator doubled down on its calls for more powers.

"Forty on-site supervisory reviews are planned at UBS in Switzerland and abroad, as well as two in-depth stress tests this year," Thomas Hirschi, FINMA's head of the banks division, said.

The supervisory authority said its activities focus on the risks that come with UBS's integration of its former rival Credit Suisse, including operational stability.

FINMA said it was also focusing on the combined bank's capital and liquidity planning and said that UBS's recovery and emergency planning post-merger will be critically reviewed.

