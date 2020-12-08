Swiss Federal Government Increases Supply Agreement Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) announced the Swiss Federal Government has increased its confirmed order commitment from 4.5 million to 7.5 million doses of the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273.

Moderna said it remains on track to be able to start delivery of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to help protect Swiss citizens following regulatory approval by Swiss health authorities. The company said it could ship COVID-19 vaccine as soon as December if regulatory approval is granted in the current month. The company noted that it has already initiated the rolling review process with Swissmedic and intends to seek Prequalification and/or Emergency Use Listing with the World Health Organization.

