Markets
MRNA

Swiss Federal Government Increases Supply Agreement Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) announced the Swiss Federal Government has increased its confirmed order commitment from 4.5 million to 7.5 million doses of the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273.

Moderna said it remains on track to be able to start delivery of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to help protect Swiss citizens following regulatory approval by Swiss health authorities. The company said it could ship COVID-19 vaccine as soon as December if regulatory approval is granted in the current month. The company noted that it has already initiated the rolling review process with Swissmedic and intends to seek Prequalification and/or Emergency Use Listing with the World Health Organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular