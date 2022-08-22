Swiss eye-care firm Alcon to buy Aerie Pharma for about $753 mln

Adds details

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alcon AG ALCC.S said on Tuesday it would acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI.O in a deal valued at about $753 million, as the Swiss eye-care company looks to bolster its pipeline of opthalmic treatments.

Alcon has offered $15.25 per share, a premium of 37% to Aerie's last closing price. The transaction value was calculated based on Aerie's 49.36 million shares outstanding as of Aug. 22.

The deal will add Aerie's Rocklatan and Rhopressa eye drops, along with a pipeline of many clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharma product candidates, to Alcon's portfolio.

"Aerie is a natural fit with on-market and pipeline products, and R&D capabilities that offer the infrastructure needed to expand our ophthalmic pharmaceutical presence," Alcon Chief Executive Officer David Endicott said in a statement.

The Swiss company, which was spun off from NovartisNOVN.Sin 2019, said the deal was expected to add to its core diluted earnings per share in 2024 and close in the fourth quarter.

In November last year, Alcon acquired U.S. eye-surgery company Ivantis for an initial consideration of $475 million.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)

