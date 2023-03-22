Swiss exchange SIX says it got no guidance to pause GDR issuance by Chinese firms

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 22, 2023 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Li Gu and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Swiss exchange SIX Group said on Wednesday it had received "no negative directions or guidance" from Chinese exchanges pointing to a pause or hold-up of approvals for the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

SIX is "in regular contact" with both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, a spokesperson said in an email.

(Reporting by Li Gu and Brenda Goh; writing by Samuel Shen)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.