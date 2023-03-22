Swiss exchange SIX says it got no guidance to pause GDR issuance by Chinese firms

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Swiss exchange SIX Group said on Wednesday it had received "no negative directions or guidance" from Chinese exchanges pointing to a pause or hold-up of approvals for the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

SIX is "in regular contact" with both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, a spokesperson said in an email.

(Reporting by Li Gu and Brenda Goh; writing by Samuel Shen)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.