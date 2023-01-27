Swiss exchange Six opens investigation into Alcon AG

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Six stock exchange has opened an investigation into Alcon AG ALCC.S over a possible violation of rules on ad-hoc publicity, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

Six said it was investigating whether there actually had been a breach of regulation and would not provide information about the ongoing proceedings.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Tom Hogue)

