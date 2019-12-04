Swiss exchange says GAM understated liabilities in disputed sanction case

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The Swiss stock exchange listing authority said on Wednesday that GAM Holding understated liabilities from its 2016 acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners LLP in a disputed case in which the asset manager vowed to fight a possible sanction.

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss stock exchange listing authority said on Wednesday that GAM Holding GAMH.S understated liabilities from its 2016 acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners LLP in a disputed case in which the asset manager vowed to fight a possible sanction.

"It is SIX Exchange Regulation AG's view that financial liabilities are understated in the balance sheet of the 2017 annual financial statement ... and that a potentially significant revaluation effect has not been recognised in the income statement," SIX Exchange Regulation said in a statement.

GAM has filed objections to the sanctions proposal, it said separately, adding if it loses the case, the asset manager would be forced to address the accounting matter in its next consolidated financial statement but that it would have no impact on the group's cash flow position.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters