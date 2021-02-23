US Markets

Swiss exchange operator SIX buys AI specialist Orenda

Michael Shields Reuters
Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX is taking a majority stake in Orenda Software Solutions, a Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) platform specialising in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and alternative data sets, SIX said.

It gave no financial terms for the transaction, set to close in the first quarter of 2021, in a statement on Tuesday.

Orenda delivers real-time, high-frequency ESG scores and insights into a company's reputation to help measure the sustainability and societal impact of an investment, SIX said.

