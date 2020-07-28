Swiss Exchange Lists World’s First Active Bitcoin ETP
Swiss crypto manager FiCAS AG on Tuesday unveiled what it called the first actively managed bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP).
- FiCAS AG Chairman Mattia Rattaggi told CoinDesk his firm will manage a Bitcoin Capital Active ETPâs portfolio of up to 15 altcoins as determined by market capitalization, liquidity and the rules of its host exchange, the SIX Swiss Exchange.
- Product managers will trade bitcoin against ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC, BNB, EOS, ADA, XLM, XTZ, TRX and exit to Swiss francs, euros and U.S. dollars, according to a July 13 prospectus. Rattaggi said the list could shift based on coin performance.
- Privacy coins will not be allowed in the basket, the prospectus said.
- Bitcoin Capital AG is issuing the ETP.
Related Stories
- Fireblocks Claims Exchange Program Enables Zero-Confirmation Crypto Deposits
- Australian State Treasury Proposes âFlexibleâ Regulatory Reform for Blockchain
- Israelâs Stock Exchange Says It Is Launching a Blockchain Platform for Securities Lending
- Staking on Ethereum 2.0 Takes First Step With Test System for Validators
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.