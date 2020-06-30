Swiss Equity Firm Makes First Crypto Investment With SPiCE VC Stake

Swiss private equity firm VIVA Investment Partners AG is leaning into crypto funding through a new stake in blockchain venture capital firm SPiCE VC.Â

Announced Tuesday, SPiCE said the Swiss firm acquired an equity position in SPiCEâs management company and its fund. The release also said one of the equity firmâs co-founders, Rene Eichenberger, would join the board of the venture capital company.Â

âTogether with VIVA Investment Partners, SPiCE VC will further strengthen its leadership position in this rapidly growing market,â said Tal Elyashiv, co-founder of SPiCE VC.Â

Elyashiv said SPiCE would focus on services including custody, marketplaces, compliance, rating, payments or banking-related tokenization, among others.Â

VIVA CEO Julie Meyer said the partnership represents the shared belief that a fundamental shift is happening in the securities industry.Â

âWe all see the emergence of a new market sector akin to when music went digital or when Tesla emerged,â she said. âWe intend to make SPICE VC the leading investor in this ecosystem.âÂ

The partnership with SPiCE VC is the Swiss private equity firmâs first investment in the crypto space. VIVA previously invested in firms including UK-based DRIVE Software Solutions,Â Swiss battery technology company IQ International and a Milan-based AI firm.Â Â

