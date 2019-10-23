Swiss Ends Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Wednesday, extending gains to a third straight session.

Save for a couple of brief spells in positive territory, the market spent the session moving along the flat line amid a lack of positive triggers.

Investors were tracking earnings reports and other corporate news for direction. Global cues were not any positive due to lingering uncertainty about Brexit and economic slowdown.

The benchmark SMI ended up 6.17 points, or 0.06%, at 10,023.52, after scaling a low of 9,988.28 and a high of 10,053.78 intraday.

On Tuesday, the index ended with a gain of 25.93 points, or 0.26%, at 10,017.35, after gaining 0.26% on Monday.

ABB gained about 3.5% despite the company posting a 15% decline in third-quarter profit. The company attributed the drop in earnings to weaker market conditions in its robotics and automation business.

Swatch Group shares moved up 1.1%. UBS Group, Credit Suisse and Richemont gained 0.5 to 0.7%.

Among the stocks in the midcap section, AMS gained about 5.3% and Kuehne & Nagel advanced 3.35%. Lindt & Sp ended nearly 2% up, while Dufry and Clariant gained 1.6% and 1.15%, respectively.

Temenos Group and VAT Group lost 2.8% and 2%, respectively. Partners Group shed about 1.5%, while Georg Fischer and Sunrise Communications both ended lower by about 1.2%.

