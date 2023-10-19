News & Insights

Swiss elevator maker Schindler hikes FY outlook on strong services business

October 19, 2023 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler SCHP.S lifted its 2023 revenue and net profit forecast on Thursday, saying its services business continued to grow while new installations declined less than the market.

Schindler now expects revenue growth between 6% and 8%, as well as net profit to reach between 880 million Swiss francs($978.54 million) and 910 million francs for the full year.

The Swiss company previously aimed for revenue growth of 5% to 8% and net profit of 860 million to 900 million francs.

Schindler is well-placed among competitors as its China exposure is lower than that of peers and most of its earnings come from the services business, rather than new installations.

China, the world's second-largest economy, whose real estate sector is the biggest credit event risk according to Bank of America's September fund manager survey, has struggled this year with weakening demand and a deepening property crisis that pushed Beijing to roll out support measures.

The Chinese market makes up around 15% of Schindler sales, while Finnish rival Kone KNEBV.HEgenerates about a third of its sales in the country.

Net profit in the July-September period came in at 228 million Swiss francs, beating analyst estimates of 214 million, according to a company-provided poll.

($1=0.8993 Swiss francs)

