Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it had temporarily approved Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot targeting the original and BA.1 Omicron coronavirus variants.

Swissmedic added that the data currently available to it was not yet sufficient to make a decision on Pfizer's bivalent booster vaccine targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

