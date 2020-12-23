Cryptocurrencies

Swiss Crypto Bank SEBA Raises $22.5M to Fuel Growth

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
Zug, Switzerland

SEBA Bank, a digital assets firm with a banking license in Switzerland, has raised 20 million Swiss francs ($22.48 million) in a Series B funding round, it told CoinDesk.

  • Announcing the news Tuesday, SEBA said the investment primes the company to boost product offerings, as well as accelerate growth and international expansion.
  • Both existing and news investors from Switzerland, Europe and Asia joined the round, the firm said, but it did not disclose any names.
  • The company said it plans to tokenize shares of the Series B round once an expected Swiss blockchain law comes into force.
  • “This [investment] will allow us to accelerate the strong growth SEBA Bank is delivering as we also plan to expand into new markets in Middle East and Asia and support U.S. institutional clients,” said SEBA Bank CEO Guido Buehler in the announcement.
  • SEBA offers cryptocurrency trading as well as custody services with claimed “military-grade” security. It also has a platform for the issuance and management of tokenized securities.

See also: The Crypto Firms Collaborating on a Swiss Franc Stablecoin

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular