Swiss court rejects Credit Suisse bid to block FINMA auditor appointment

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has lost a bid to block an auditor appointed by Switzerland's financial supervisor to review last year's spying scandal, court documents show, with judges ruling the Swiss bank's objections were unfounded.

The bank had questioned the auditor's independence, the decision showed, but a Swiss federal court found the appointment fulfilled necessary requirements.

Credit Suisse, also under scrutiny from shareholder groups for the spying scandal, in an emailed statement on Wednesday said it took note of the decision and would analyse it.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

