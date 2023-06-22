News & Insights

US Markets

Swiss court acquits police officers of role in death of Black man

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 22, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 22 (Reuters) - A Swiss court on Thursday acquitted six police officers of their involvement in the death of a Black man who suffered a fatal heart attack after he was held down in the street during arrest.

The judge described the case as "tragic" but said the court had to acquit the officers based on the evidence.

Supporters of the victim's family began leaving the courtroom as the verdict was read out, shouting "shame" and "scandal"!

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.