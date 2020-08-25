Swiss competition watchdog launches inquiry into Swisscom

Adds detail, Swisscom comment

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Swisscom SCMN.S following suspicions the telecoms company is abusing its market position in the area of broadband communications.

Swisscom is accused of charging excessively high prices in its tenders for projects to connect company sites, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) said on Tuesday.

COMCO said it was examining whether Swisscom was preventing rival companies being able to submit competitive bids by charging them too high prices to use its network infrastructure.

Swisscom said it had been informed of the investigation, and said the accusations were unfounded.

The government-controlled company was fined 186 million Swiss francs ($204.06 million) in 2016 after Switzerland's highest court said pricing policies in its internet business violated cartel laws.

($1 = 0.9115 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.