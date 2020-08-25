Markets

Swiss competition watchdog launches inquiry into Swisscom

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Switzerland's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Swisscom following suspicions the telecoms company is abusing its market position in the area of broadband communications.

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters)

Swisscom is accused of charging excessively high prices in its tenders for projects to connect company sites, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) said on Tuesday.

