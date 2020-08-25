Swiss competition watchdog launches inquiry into Swisscom

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Swisscom SCMN.S following suspicions the telecoms company is abusing its market position in the area of broadband communications.

Swisscom is accused of charging excessively high prices in its tenders for projects to connect company sites, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) said on Tuesday.

