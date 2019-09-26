US Markets

Swiss competition authority OKs Sunrise plan to buy Liberty Global's UPC

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Swiss anti-trust authority has approved Sunrise Communications's plan to buy Liberty Global's Swiss UPC business, the Swiss telecommunications company said on Thursday.

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss anti-trust authority has approved Sunrise Communications's SRCG.S plan to buy Liberty Global's LBTYA.O Swiss UPC business, the Swiss telecommunications company said on Thursday.

"The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has decided to raise no objections to the acquisition of UPC Switzerland by Sunrise, and has now approved the transaction," Sunrise said in a statement. "The approval was granted without any conditions or stipulations being imposed."

Sunrise -- locked in a feud with its largest investor, Germany's Freenet FNTGn.DE, which opposes the deal -- plans an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Oct. 23 to vote on a capital increase needed to fund the 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.36 billion) takeover.

($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular