Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has opened an investigation of Mastercard Inc MA.N into possible obstruction of SIX's National Cash Scheme (NCS), a set of rules for withdrawals and other transactions at banks' cash machines, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

"The obstruction occurs because Mastercard refuses to co-badge the NCS on the new debit Mastercard," the watchdog said in a statement, referring to the practice of adding a second payment application or brand onto a debit card.

"COMCO is now investigating whether Mastercard has abused its position as a dominant company. Precautionary measures were taken for the duration of the investigation," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

